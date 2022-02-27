Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $250.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.80.

ZM stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.32.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

