ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 117.22 ($1.59). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.65), with a volume of 29,359 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.10 million and a PE ratio of -31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.67), for a total value of £1,845,000 ($2,509,179.93).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.