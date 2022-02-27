Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of research firms have commented on ZGNX. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ZGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 3,904,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

