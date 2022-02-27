Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.41

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

