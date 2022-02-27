Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.41

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.