Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.