Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 958.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 620,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

