Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,072 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01.

