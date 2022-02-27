Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

