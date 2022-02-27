Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.