Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,159. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

