Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

