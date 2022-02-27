Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLN. Chardan Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

