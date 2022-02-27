Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.10. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

