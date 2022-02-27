Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to report $38.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.97 million and the highest is $42.40 million. Limoneira posted sales of $38.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $205.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

