Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $81.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $170.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

