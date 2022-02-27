Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

CLMT stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

