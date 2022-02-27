Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.