Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Aqua Metals also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

AQMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

