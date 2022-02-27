Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce $853.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.32 million to $897.85 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.