Zacks: Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to report ($1.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.68). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

