Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 25,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,798. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $4,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

