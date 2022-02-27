Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

