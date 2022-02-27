Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genprex.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 354,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 105.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genprex by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 176,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genprex by 137.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 221,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

