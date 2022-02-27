Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $240.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,973,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

