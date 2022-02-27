XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.39.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. 1,287,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

