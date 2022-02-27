Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,299 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

