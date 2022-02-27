W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report $146.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

