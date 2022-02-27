WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.69) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,084.50 ($14.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,069.71. The company has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.