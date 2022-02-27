WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,084.50 ($14.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,069.71.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

