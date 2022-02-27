Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

