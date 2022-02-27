Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.04 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

