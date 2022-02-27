Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 22,094,343 Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,094,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,673,000. Cazoo Group accounts for about 100.0% of Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CZOO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 931,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. Cazoo Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

