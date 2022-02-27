William Blair Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MTW stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

