Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

