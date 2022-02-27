Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

