West Ludwig Buys 150 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $823.63 and its 200 day moving average is $836.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $707.75 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
