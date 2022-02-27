West Ludwig Buys 150 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $823.63 and its 200 day moving average is $836.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $707.75 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

