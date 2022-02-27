Wendy’s (WEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

