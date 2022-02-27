Wendy’s (WEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wendy’s stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
