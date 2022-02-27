Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

