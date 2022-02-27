Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.10.

TNDM opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 64,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,877,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

