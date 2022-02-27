Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 756,511 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.54% of Valley National Bancorp worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,293,000 after buying an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,435,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 126,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

