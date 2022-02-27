Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 439,527 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 439,527 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.