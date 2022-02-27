Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 141,730 Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $35,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 292,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 530,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

HLAHU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

