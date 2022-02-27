Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 129,716 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.36% of ModivCare worth $34,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in ModivCare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in ModivCare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MODV opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

