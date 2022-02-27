Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.49% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

