Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.26 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $37,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 87.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 98.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

