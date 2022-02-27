Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.84 Million Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.92% of Porch Group worth $32,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

