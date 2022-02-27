Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

