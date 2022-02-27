Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 3M by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,593,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,156,000 after acquiring an additional 450,902 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.78. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

