Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $141,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,423,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
