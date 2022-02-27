Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWS opened at $22.34 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.